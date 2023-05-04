© 2023 KUT Public Media

Education

'We're gonna blow up the Drum': Frank Erwin Center finally gets a demolition timeline

KUT 90.5 | By Olivia Aldridge
Published May 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT
A dome-shaped sports arena against a blue sky with buildings in the back and green trees.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
UT's Board of Regents voted to tear down the Frank Erwin Center to make space for Dell Medical School to expand.

There was a call for a drumroll as UT President Jay Hartzell approached the mic to introduce a plan to demolish the Frank Erwin Center.

“I hope this might come across as somewhat exciting, but we’re gonna blow up the Drum,” Hartzell said at a Board of Regents meeting Wednesday.

A general plan to demolish or move the Erwin Center has been on the table for around a decade, an effort to make space for Dell Medical School to expand. The aging arena was replaced by the Moody Center just over a year ago.

Following a recommendation from the Facilities Planning and Construction Committee, the regents voted Thursday to add the demolition project to the university’s current Capital Improvement Program at a cost of $25 million. Steps to remove the arena and the nearby Denton A. Cooley Pavilion will begin in June and are expected to conclude by September 2024, according to Hartzell.

The site will be rehabilitated for Dell Medical School’s expansion. Plan documents show academic and research buildings, parking structures and housing moving onto the property. A university spokesperson said a timeline and additional details on the medical school's expansion have yet to be determined.

Olivia Aldridge
Olivia Aldridge is KUT's health care reporter.
