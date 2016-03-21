SXSW 2016: Photos Of The Week
1 of 43 — Vince Staples headlined our SXSW showcase at Stubb's BBQ. NPR Music has presented the opening night party at the venue for eight years.
2 of 43 — Crowd surfing to Vince Staples at Stubb's.
3 of 43 — At our SXSW showcase, Mitski's songs rang out in feedback-riddled heartbreak and quiet desperation.
4 of 43 — Anderson .Paak blended modern hip-hop and classic soul timelessly at our showcase.
5 of 43 — Charles Bradley showed us why he's called the "Screaming Eagle of Soul."
6 of 43 — There's a reason you get in line early for our SXSW showcase.
7 of 43 — The rising country artist Margo Price gave our showcase a whisky-soaked kick in the pants.
8 of 43 — Bardo Martinez of Chicano Batman balances guitar and keys at our showcase.
9 of 43 — Musical chameleon Charli XCX brought pop music deviant SOPHIE to the SXSW showcase at Stubb's.
10 of 43 — HEALTH's noise-rock has gotten far dancier in recent years, but no less loud. The band played Hype Hotel.
11 of 43 — This could be us, but it's not. It's Rae Sremmurd at the Fader Fort.
12 of 43 — Deftones played SXSW for the first time this year. Maybe they knew about Drake's surprise show, but the metal band covered "Hotline Bling" during its set for Spin's day party.
13 of 43 — Alex Luciano strikes a pose during Diet Cig's set at the Hype Hotel on Tuesday at SXSW 2016.
14 of 43 — Don't let Bleached's poppy punk fool you: Jennifer Clavin will crush you.
15 of 43 — Sheer Mag's Christina Halladay owned the stage at Hotel Vegas in East Austin.
16 of 43 — Trevor Johanson of the St. Louis progressive thrash metal band Black Fast mugs for the camera.
17 of 43 — Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry mid-hairwhip at Stubb's for Spin's day party.
18 of 43 — Brittany Holljes of Delta Rae let the music wash over her at the band's Easy Tiger set.
19 of 43 — It's not a party without four guitars raised in rock salute. Diarrhea Planet played Little Woodrow's way ahead of the band's new album, Turn To Gold, which is out in June.
20 of 43 — English-Albanian singer Dua Lipa hypnotized at her Hype Hotel show.
21 of 43 — Le1f, ever the enterainer, at the Hype Hotel with sweet moves.
22 of 43 — Sylvan Esso performed new material at SXSW.
23 of 43 — Judy Collins and Ari Hest played a stirring set at Central Presbyterian Church.
24 of 43 — North London rapper Little Simz telling us how it is at Barracuda.
25 of 43 — The street performer game has entered its Jheri curl phase in Austin.
26 of 43 — Nobody told the Queens hardcore band Show Me The Body that the banjo isn't hardcore, but its brutally heavy set proved otherwise.
27 of 43 — SOPHIE's Samuel Long looked fab while making deliriously alien pop music.
28 of 43 — Victoria Ruiz of Downtown Boys with the hairwhip of the week at Cheer Up Charlie's.
29 of 43 — Clad in kimonos, WaggakiBand combined traditional Japanese instruments with metal-inspired songs for a wild set.
30 of 43 — Riley Gale of hardcore thrashers Power Trip in the throngs of headbanging.
31 of 43 — Producer John Congleton played a twisted and inventive set on Friday.
32 of 43 — Before a huge crowd at BBC Music's showcase, the iconic Loretta Lynn interspersed classics like "Fist City" with songs from her new album, Full Circle.
33 of 43 — Oh, nothing, just a cute dog celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the streets of Austin.
34 of 43 — R&B trio KING lived up to its name at Barracuda.
35 of 43 — The gnarly, punky and funky brass band Lucky Chops played Empire Control Room.
36 of 43 — Culling from punk and noise, the L.A.-based hip-hop group Ho99o9 stirred the Belmont into a frenzy.
37 of 43 — White Lung's Mish Way led us in a frenetic punk service at Cheer Up Charlie's.
38 of 43 — Pop alchemist D∆WN owned Hype Hotel on Thursday.
39 of 43 — Miya Folick's gnarled guitars sweetly contrasted with gorgeous synths.
40 of 43 — Rusty Kelley channels the hardcore-punk of Total Abuse into his face at Hotel Vegas.
41 of 43 — Reid Bateh kneels before his pedals for post-punk band Bambara's set at Volstead Lounge.
42 of 43 — Brooklyn fuzz-pop band Beverly graced the Volstead Lounge with its syrup-sweet harmonies.
43 of 43 — It's not a PWR BTTM show without ridiculous finger tapping, glitter and kick-drum-mounts.
Amid the mess of heat, rain and tacos, there was a rich gallery of motion and color at the SXSW music festival. Here are the most stunning images of the week from photographer Adam Kissick and our own Bob Boilen.
