Oscars 2019: The Complete List

Updated at 11:36 p.m. EST

Director Peter Farrelly's Green Book, about a black musician (played by Mahershala Ali) touring the segregated South with a white chauffeur (Viggo Mortensen), won the Oscar for best picture. The film also won for supporting actor (Ali) and original screenplay.

Below is the full list of 2019 Academy Award winners, marked in bold.

Best picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

*Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Directing

Spike Lee ( BlacKkKlansman)

Paweł Pawlikowski ( Cold War)

Yorgos Lanthimos ( The Favourite)

* Alfonso Cuarón ( Roma )

Adam McKay ( Vice)

Actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio ( Roma)

Glenn Close ( The Wife)

*Olivia Colman ( The Favourite )

Lady Gaga ( A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy ( Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Actor in a leading role

Christian Bale ( Vice)

Bradley Cooper ( A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe ( At Eternity's Gate)

*Rami Malek ( Bohemian Rhapsody )

Viggo Mortensen ( Green Book)

Actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams ( Vice)

Marina de Tavira ( Roma)

* Regina King ( If Beale Street Could Talk )

Emma Stone ( The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz ( The Favourite)

Actor in a supporting role

*Mahershala Ali ( Green Book )

Adam Driver ( BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott ( A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant ( Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell ( Vice)

Animated feature film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

* Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Cinematography

Łukasz Żal ( Cold War)

Robbie Ryan ( The Favourite)

Caleb Deschanel (Never Look Away)

* Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born)

Costume design

Mary Zophres (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs)

* Ruth Carter ( Black Panther )

Sandy Powell ( The Favourite)

Sandy Powell ( Mary Poppins Returns)

Alexandra Byrne (Mary Queen Of Scots)

Documentary (feature)

*Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers And Sons

RBG

Documentary (short subject)

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

* Period. End of Sentence.

Film editing

BlacKkKlansman

* Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Foreign language film

Capernaum(Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

* Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters(Japan)

Makeup and hairstyling

Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer (Border)

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher, and Jessica Brooks ( Mary Queen Of Scots)

* Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe, and Patricia DeHaney ( Vice )

Music (original score)

*Ludwig Göransson ( Black Panther)

Terence Blanchard (BlacKkKlansman)

Nicholas Britell (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga address the crowd after performing onstage at the Academy Awards. Their song "Shallow" later won the Oscar for original song.

Music (original song)

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch ( The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs)

"All The Stars" by Mark Spears (aka Sounwave), Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe (aka SZA) ( Black Panther)

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman ( Mary Poppins Returns)

"I'll Fight" by Diane Warren ( RBG)

*"Shallow" by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt ( A Star Is Born )

Production design

*Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart (Black Panther)

Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton (The Favourite)

Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas (First Man)

John Myhre and Gordon Sim (Mary Poppins Returns)

Eugenio Caballero and Bárbara Enríquez (Roma)

Short film (animated)

Animal Behaviour

* Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Short film (live action)

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

* Skin

Sound editing

Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan (First Man)

Benjamin Burtt and Steve Boeddeker (Black Panther)

* John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl (A Quiet Place)

Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay (Roma)

Sound mixing

Black Panther

* Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Visual effects

Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Daniel Sudick (Avengers: Infinity War)

Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould (Christopher Robin)

* Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm (First Man)

Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew Butler and David Shirk (Ready Player One)

Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy (Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen (The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs)

* Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters (A Star Is Born)

Writing (original screenplay)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Paul Schrader (First Reformed)

* Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

Adam McKay (Vice)

