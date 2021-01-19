Each week on Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke, explore different aspects of human behavior and the brain.
Watch: Views And Brews On What It Takes To Move On
"Two Guys on Your Head" hosts Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke join KUT's Rebecca McInroy to talk about what it takes – psychologically – to move on, move past and move ahead.
Whether you're getting over a relationship or adapting to a different political administration, they'll discuss the best ways to appreciate, learn and let go.
Watch live below starting at 6 p.m.