From Texas Standard:University of Houston Downtown Associate Professor Stacie DeFreitas teaches psychology. She told Texas Standard that the field is…
From Texas Standard:For some, Austin doesn’t feel like the relaxed, artsy city they knew a couple decades ago. The city’s population has exploded in…
Every day, you make important choices – about whether to feast on fries or take a brisk walk, whether to spend or save your paycheck, whether to buy the…
From Texas Standard.We’re three days into 2018 – how are your New Year’s resolutions going? If you stumble along the way, you’re not alone; some research…
Few things affect how you feel more than your surroundings. But when people want to create spaces, they generally turn to architects, not psychologists. …
From the Texas Tribune: When a patient sits before Dr. Cynthia de las Fuentes, a licensed psychologist in West Austin, she says they get much more than an…
From Texas Standard:Police in Van Zandt County, Texas, are offering a reward to find the suspected shooter of a 39-year-old man who authorities believe…
There are a lot of stereotypes about how men and women seek out different qualities in a mate. But researchers from the University of Texas say they now…
The human brain is perhaps the most complicated machine in the known universe, and the way we sometimes try to understand it’s capacity is to liken it to…
We value brains. We hold test scores in high esteem. We spend money and hours on brain training games and ginseng. But what does intelligence really mean?…