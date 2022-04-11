Daniel Sahad, frontman of Austin's Nané, dies at 29

Daniel Sahad, the charismatic frontman for the Austin-based indie-soul outfit Nané, has died. He was 29.

The band confirmed his death on Instagram on Monday.

"It is with unbelievable pain that we have to share our beautiful band leader, Daniel Sahad passed away last night," the post read.

It did not mention a cause of death.

Sahad started Nané with his songwriting partner Ian Green in 2016, first playing on smaller stages like Stay Gold. A breakout year in 2020 vaulted the band into the national spotlight and on to larger stages like the Austin City Limits Festival and on bills opening for Black Pumas and Sir Woman.

Grammy-winning drummer and producer John Speice, who helped hone Nané’s sound and produced their self-titled 2020 debut, said in a Facebook post that he was “at a complete loss.”

“It’s too much,” he wrote. “It’s so unfair that we were robbed of this beautiful boy and all his gifts.”

