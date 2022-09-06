'I Can Take it From Here' With Author Lisa Forbes

Lisa Forbes, author of 'I Can Take it From Here'

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Lisa Forbes, author of ‘I Can Take It From Here: A Memoir of Trauma, Prison, and Self- Empowerment.’

As the youngest of six children, Forbes grew up in a Chicago housing project where she endured sexual, religious, and emotional abuse as a young girl. A voracious reader, she graduated high school at 15 and went to work as a secretary in a downtown insurance office, she became pregnant at 16 and, at 19, unexpectedly and uncharacteristically committed a violent act, stabbing and killing the father of her daughter.

Forbes talks about growing in Chicago, the effects of the trauma she endured, taking personal responsibility for her actions and spending fourteen years in a maximum- security prison.

