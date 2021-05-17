'Dear Kamala' With Author Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram. She is an educator, social historian, community activist, the president and co-founder of the Uncrowned Queens Institute for Research and Education on Women, Inc., and author of Dear Kamala: Women Write To The New Vice President.

As the first woman of color elected as the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris broke down barriers and made history.

Brooks-Bertram talks about why she wrote the book; why Harris’ election is significant; bringing women of all ages, races and nations together to express their point of view; and the art of letter writing.