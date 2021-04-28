© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

Remembering Vernon E. Jordan, Jr.

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT
800px-Vernon_E_Jordan_Jr_2019V1.jpg
Ralph Barrera
/
LBJ Library
Civil rights activist and businessman Vernon E. Jordan Jr. addresses The Summit on Race in America at the LBJ Presidential Library on April 10, 2019. Jordan, a lawyer and political adviser, discusses how far the United States has come in diversifying corporate America—and how far there is to go.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Vernon E. Jordan, Jr., civil rights icon, former president and CEO of the National Urban League and former executive director of the United Negro College Fund.

Jordan died on March 1, 2021. He was 85.

During a speech in the spring of 2019, Jordan talked about his relationship with President Johnson; the shoulders he stood on; diversity in corporate America; civil rights work still undone; and equal employment.

In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
