Remembering Vernon E. Jordan, Jr.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Vernon E. Jordan, Jr., civil rights icon, former president and CEO of the National Urban League and former executive director of the United Negro College Fund.

Jordan died on March 1, 2021. He was 85.

During a speech in the spring of 2019, Jordan talked about his relationship with President Johnson; the shoulders he stood on; diversity in corporate America; civil rights work still undone; and equal employment.