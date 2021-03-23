'I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You' With Author Matt Dobkin

On this 2005 edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Matt Dobkin, author of I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You: Aretha Franklin, Respect, and the Making of a Soul Music Masterpiece, published by St. Martin’s Press.

In early 1976, Atlantic Records introduced the legendary voice of Aretha Franklin nationwide with the groundbreaking album I Never Loved a Man The Way I Loved You, which contained all her first major hit songs and still continues to garner new listeners today.

Dobkin talks about the recording session at Muscle Shoals; record producer Jerry Wexler; signing with Atlantic Records; Franklin’s involvement with the civil rights movement; and Franklin being the voice of Black America