© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

'I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You' With Author Matt Dobkin

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT
Aretha Franklin.jpg

On this 2005 edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Matt Dobkin, author of I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You: Aretha Franklin, Respect, and the Making of a Soul Music Masterpiece, published by St. Martin’s Press.

In early 1976, Atlantic Records introduced the legendary voice of Aretha Franklin nationwide with the groundbreaking album I Never Loved a Man The Way I Loved You, which contained all her first major hit songs and still continues to garner new listeners today.

Dobkin talks about the recording session at Muscle Shoals; record producer Jerry Wexler; signing with Atlantic Records; Franklin’s involvement with the civil rights movement; and Franklin being the voice of Black America

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content