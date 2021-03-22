USA Network Reality Show 'The Rev' With Pastor Richard Hartley

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Pastor Richard Hartley of Haven International Ministries in Queens and star of the USA Network reality program The Rev.

For the last two decades, Hartley has put together choirs and back-up groups for artists ranging from Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross to Michael Jackson, Kelly Price and Edwin Hawkins.

Hartley talks about being a vocal/choir coach and the co-founder of Haven International Ministries; appearing on television with Aretha Franklin and in a movie with Diana Ross; how the reality TV show came to be; what the program is about; and how his family has adjusted to their newfound fame.