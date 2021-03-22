© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts

USA Network Reality Show 'The Rev' With Pastor Richard Hartley

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 22, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT
The Rev.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Pastor Richard Hartley of Haven International Ministries in Queens and star of the USA Network reality program The Rev.

For the last two decades, Hartley has put together choirs and back-up groups for artists ranging from Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross to Michael Jackson, Kelly Price and Edwin Hawkins.

Hartley talks about being a vocal/choir coach and the co-founder of Haven International Ministries; appearing on television with Aretha Franklin and in a movie with Diana Ross; how the reality TV show came to be; what the program is about; and how his family has adjusted to their newfound fame.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
