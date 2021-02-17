Nielsen's 10th Annual African-American Consumer Report With Cheryl Grace

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cheryl Grace, senior vice president of consumer insights and engagement with Nielsen.

What started a decade ago to give insight into the unique consumption and purchasing habits of African Americans has now grown into an industry resource to help brands better understand and reach customers.

According to "The Power of the Black Community: From Moment to Movement" — the 10th annual report in Nielsen's Diverse Intelligence Series on African-American consumers — African-American influence on the economy and pop culture continues to drive not only significant moments in history but change across industries and digital platforms.

Grace talks about the overall increase in buying power across the community; where and what African Americans are buying; how African Americans are nearly three times as likely to take to social media to show support for their favorite companies and brands; and how African-American consumers are the number one ethnic group in watching live TV, playing game consoles, consuming smartphone media and streaming audio.

