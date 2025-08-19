Students are making more than salsa at the Ojeda Middle School Salsa Club

At Ojeda Middle School in Del Valle, salsa isn’t just a snack, it’s a lesson in creativity, teamwork and cultural pride.

Four years ago, teacher Efrain Garza started a club where students learn how to make their own salsa. Under Garza’s guidance, students follow a step-by-step process: chopping, mixing, blending and taste-testing.

But the students gain more than cooking skills. They also sell the salsa at picnic tables outside the school cafeteria, at farmers markets and at bus stops.

“We manage money, sell salsa and try to grow some ingredients ourselves,” Garza said. “It’s all about responsibility.”

Student interest in the Ojeda Middle School Salsa Club has grown over the years and now the club is a full-fledged class at the school. Today, Garza teaches three salsa classes.

Students in the program learn life skills like communication, collaboration, leadership and how to pitch a product.

“I love selling,” one student told Tacos of Texas in the spring.

“I want to be an entrepreneur when I grow up,” another added. “We get to work together and actually make something we’re proud of.”

In the beginning, Garza said, it was trial and error. He gives his students credit for being patient with him.

“Shout out to them that they were mature enough to actually deal with the fact that the person that should be in charge didn't know everything," he said.

The salsa club has become a point of pride for the school. Students, teachers, families and even local leaders have lined up to buy salsa.

“We’re the only class like this in the district,” Garza said. “And now the kids are known for something amazing — something they built together.”

Learn more about the program in Season 5 premiere of Tacos of Texas. Listen to the full episode in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.