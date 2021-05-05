A Conversation With Singer-Songwriter Mobley

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Austin-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mobley, aka Anthony Watkins II.

Mobley spent his childhood moving from country to country with his military family. His exposure to different cultures and influences began broadening his curiosity and creativity at a very young age.

Mobley talks about his recent release titled “Young & Dying in the Occident Supreme,” learning how to play multiple instruments, performing on stage, staying busy during the pandemic and moving to Austin.