© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

A Conversation With Singer-Songwriter Mobley

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT
Mobley.jpg
Julia Reihs
/
KUTX

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Austin-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mobley, aka Anthony Watkins II.

Mobley spent his childhood moving from country to country with his military family. His exposure to different cultures and influences began broadening his curiosity and creativity at a very young age.

Mobley talks about his recent release titled “Young & Dying in the Occident Supreme,” learning how to play multiple instruments, performing on stage, staying busy during the pandemic and moving to Austin.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content