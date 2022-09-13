‘I Can Take it From Here’ With Author Lisa Forbers – Part II

Lisa Forbes, author of 'I Can Take it From Here'

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Lisa Forbes, author of ‘I Can Take It From Here: A Memoir of Trauma, Prison, and Self-Empowerment.’

As the youngest of six children, Forbes grew up in a Chicago housing project where she endured sexual, religious, and emotional abuse as a young girl. A voracious reader, she graduated high school at 15 and went to work as a secretary in a downtown insurance office, she became pregnant at 16 and, at 19, unexpectedly and uncharacteristically committed a violent act, stabbing and killing the father of her daughter.

Forbes talks about the ongoing epidemic of mass re-incarceration, starting her own company, Lisa Forbes Inc.; post-prison life and the importance of second-chances.

