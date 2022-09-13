© 2022 KUT Public Media

‘I Can Take it From Here’ With Author Lisa Forbers – Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT
Lisa Forbes Portrait
Lisa Forbes, author of 'I Can Take it From Here'

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Lisa Forbes, author of ‘I Can Take It From Here: A Memoir of Trauma, Prison, and Self-Empowerment.’

As the youngest of six children, Forbes grew up in a Chicago housing project where she endured sexual, religious, and emotional abuse as a young girl. A voracious reader, she graduated high school at 15 and went to work as a secretary in a downtown insurance office, she became pregnant at 16 and, at 19, unexpectedly and uncharacteristically committed a violent act, stabbing and killing the father of her daughter.

Forbes talks about the ongoing epidemic of mass re-incarceration, starting her own company, Lisa Forbes Inc.; post-prison life and the importance of second-chances.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
