‘I Color Myself Different' With Illustrator Eric Wilkerson

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson speaks with Eric Wilkerson, a Chesley Award-winning illustrator and concept artist, and illustrator of 'I Color Myself Different,' a children's picture book written by social activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

This book has opened a conversation the author has been thinking about since grabbing a pack of crayons to color his self-portrait back in elementary school. One day, while in elementary class, he was given a simple school assignment: draw a picture of yourself and your family.

Wilkerson talks about becoming a skilled illustrator working with major companies; listening to motivational speakers and Taoist philosophers; creating more personal projects that were Afrocentric; how he got the call from Kaepernick and the images he came up with in the book.