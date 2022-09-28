© 2022 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

‘I Color Myself Different' With Illustrator Eric Wilkerson

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 28, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson speaks with Eric Wilkerson, a Chesley Award-winning illustrator and concept artist, and illustrator of 'I Color Myself Different,' a children's picture book written by social activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

I Color Myself.jpeg

This book has opened a conversation the author has been thinking about since grabbing a pack of crayons to color his self-portrait back in elementary school. One day, while in elementary class, he was given a simple school assignment: draw a picture of yourself and your family.

Wilkerson talks about becoming a skilled illustrator working with major companies; listening to motivational speakers and Taoist philosophers; creating more personal projects that were Afrocentric; how he got the call from Kaepernick and the images he came up with in the book.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
