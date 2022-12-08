© 2022 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

A Conversation With Olympian Dr. Tommie Smith - Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST
Dr. Tommie Smith.jpeg
Dr. Tommie Smith, Olympian and civil rights activist and co-author of 'Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice.’

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Dr. Tommie Smith, Olympian and civil rights activist and co-author of 'Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice.’

In 1968, at the 19th Olympiad held in Mexico City – Smith and John Carlos made a silent gesture regarding the abuse of human rights around the world and civil rights here in America. Smith and Carlos won the gold and silver medals, respectively, for the 200- meter dash. Receiving their medals on the podium - wearing black socks and no shoes - they raised their fists and froze a moment in time that will forever be remembered as a powerful day of protest.

Smith talks about why the Olympic boycott didn’t happen, his running style, why their statement was necessary, life after the 1968 Olympics.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
