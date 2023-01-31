© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

The Life and Legacy of Ossie David & Ruby Dee

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 31, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST
IBA_nologo.jpg
Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee
ossieandruby.com
/
Ossie Davis and Rudy Dee, legendary stars of the stage, television, and film, a beloved and revered couple

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee.

Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee were legendary stars of stage, television, and film, a beloved and revered couple cherished not just for their acting careers, but also for their lifelong commitment to civil rights, family values, and the African American community. In this revealing conversation - they look back on a half- century of their personal and political struggles to maintain a healthy marriage and to create the record of distinguished accomplishment that earned each a Presidential Medal for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.

Ossie Davis died on February 4, 2005. He was 87. Ruby Dee died on June 11, 2014. She was 91.

Tags
Life & Arts Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content