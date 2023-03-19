'Who Are Your People?' with Bakari T. Sellers

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Bakari T. Sellers, CNN political analyst, lawyer, former South Carolina House Representative and author of Who Are Your People?

In 2006, Sellers made history when, at age 22, he defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina State Legislature and the youngest African American elected official in the nation.

Sellers talks about taking readers on a journey from cotton fields to sit-ins to the present day through the eyes of a young father and his children; becoming a politician; the family and community that helped shape the man he is and why learning about your history and believing in yourself is so important.