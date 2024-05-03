What to expect from Latinapalooza with founder Patricia Vonne

For years, Latinapalooza artists performed for free. The SXSW showcase gave local Latinas and their bands a stage during one of Austin’s major music festivals to perform their music.

This year, Latinapalooza is stepping away from its SXSW roots thanks to support from the City of Austin’s Economic Development Department's Cultural Arts Division, which allows the showcase to pay performers for the first time. Founder Patricia Vonne started the showcase to keep local Latinas from being lost in the noise of the spring festival season.

“They can only give slots to so many people,” Vonne said. “But sometimes the local artists get overlooked.”



Nurturing the next generation of Latinas in music

Vonne was once a young Latina trying to make it in the arts. She moved to New York City in 1990, where she started her first band and built a career as a musician, actor and performer.

She hopes Latinapalooza can give Latina-led acts an opportunity that would have helped her back then.

“When you're feeling shut out of the most important week in music, throw your own party,” she said.



Who’s on the bill this year?

Latinapalooza will feature some established acts and a few rising stars in the Austin music scene. The event kicks off with Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda. After a decade of honoring Selena’s memory, the band is performing a full slate of shows for the last time this year.

The Tiarras return to the Latinapalooza stage after being in the official SXSW showcase edition of the fest earlier this year. Vonne will close out the day with her band. Latinapalooza takes place May 26 at The Lampkin Pavilion at Rosewood Neighborhood Park.



Mas Cultura

Cine las Americas returns for the film festival’s 26th year. It opens May 15 with a screening of “Going Varsity in Mariachi” at AFS Cinema. The film follows Edinburg North High School’s Mariachi Oro as they chase a state championship in Mariachi. The film festival runs through May 19.

