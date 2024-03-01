All about the SouthAmericano showcase at SXSW with Frederico7

SXSW is fast approaching and that means the SouthAmericano showcase returns to the Sahara Lounge for another year. The show, run by Brazilian-born Austinite and musician Frederico do Mar, started out of the desire to help Brazilian musicians flying into Austin to perform at events like SXSW.

The showcase has evolved over the years to include musicians not just from Brazil but from across South, Central and North America.



Uplifting talent from all over the Americas

Do Mar took over the event during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had benefited from the services the group running the event offered musicians — from a place to sleep to equipment rentals to meals.

“As I've labored and gotten to know more folks around the industry, and as I evolved myself and my band, I've also been able to share those resources with these bands,” do Mar said.

This year's event features a couple of local musicians along with acts from Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador, Brazil and Guatemala.

Bands to see at the showcase

Frederico7 & Adrienne Clements BALTHVS headlines SouthAmericano this yer.

Colombian psychedelic funk band BALTHVS is performing two sets at SXSW, in addition to the SouthAmericano stage.

“Over the last year and a half, they have not stopped," do Mar said. “They have been playing all over the globe and they have been playing ... bigger and bigger stages.”

Brazilian psych rock band Glue Trip is also on the SouthAmericano bill. The band blends elements of Brazilian music genres into their psychedelic rock.

“They're very interesting indie-psychedelic, but with a strong Brazilian undertone,” do Mar said.

Do Mar will also perform as Frederico 7 with his band Los Primes.

“We were doing some very creative things recently," do Mar said, adding that the band hopes to release a new album this year.

SouthAmericano takes place March 16 at the Sahara Lounge.



