Holiday regalitos guide y más

December is here, and many folks are buying their loved ones gifts for the holidays. Austin Vida’s Nancy Flores has some recommendations on where to get gifts from the Latinx community to ward off panic for those who leave shopping until the last minute.

Regalitos para todos

“Some folks often don’t remember to hit up the museums or the art galleries that have their own gift shop that are open year-round,” Flores said.

She recommends checking out MexicArte’s gift shop, which is a great place to find Latinx artwork-themed gifts.

“There is a lot of cositas, regalitos, gifts that you can get from across Latin America," she said.

In Round Rock, the monthly Latin America market at Centennial Plaza is another good option to find gifts. The next one is Sunday.

“You can support local vendors, there's comida, there's arts and crafts as well,” Flores said.

Red Salmon Arts is hosting a Winter Tiendita on Dec. 17 to amplify indigenous, Latinx and Chicano communities in Austin. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. at Resistencia Books in Montopolis.

Las Ofrendas, which opened the Lunita mobile boutique on South Congress earlier this year, supports Latinx, BIPOC and queer gente in the community. You can find handmade goods from many businesses in Austin, including shoes, candles, pottery, bath bombs and more.

Other ways to get in the spirit

A great way to celebrate the season this month is at Carrie Rodriguez’s Laboratorio concert series Dec. 10 at Stateside at the Paramount. The immersive concert experience blends music with visual storytelling and other art forms, such as poetry. This month's Laboratorio will feature the poetry of Irene Lara Silva.

“A special treat is Texas poet laureate Irene Lara Silva, who I know throws a grito like no one can," Flores said.

Sheryl Wong for KUTX Carrie Rodriguez performs during her Laboratorio concert last year at Stateside at The Paramount.

The show will also feature Lesly Reynaga, classic rancheras from Reynaga's mariachi band, as well as Latin American Christmas carols known as villancicos.

The Puerto Rican Cultural Center will present the trilingual musical The Prince and the Pana Dec. 9 and 10 at Huston Tillotson’s King-Seabrook chapel. The story takes place in mid-19th century Puerto Rico before slavery was abolished.

“It follows the story of this African prince and his journey to save his gente,” Flores said.

The musical is in English, Spanish and Taíno, a language spoken by the Taíno communities of the Caribbean. Besides singing and dancing, the show will also feature Cocobalé, an Afro-Puerto Rican form of stick and machete fighting.

Sign up for your free monthly Cultura guide at AustinVida.com.