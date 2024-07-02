© 2024 KUT Public Media

Remembering the Honorable John Robert Lewis

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
President Barack Obama awards the 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Congressman John Lewis in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 15, 2011.
Lawrence Jackson/The White House
/
The White House
President Barack Obama awards the 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Congressman John Lewis in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 15, 2011.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the Honorable John Robert Lewis, U.S House of Representative from Georgia’s 5th congressional district. Lewis died July 17, 2020. He was 80 years old.

Lewis chaired the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and in 1963 he was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington. He was beaten on the Edmond Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Bloody Sunday in 1965 as he marched for voting rights for African Americans. He represented Atlanta in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than three decades. Lewis had pivotal roles in the civil rights movement and its actions to end legalized segregation in the United States.

In Black America originally spoke with Lewis in the Spring of 2005.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
