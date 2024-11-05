Preparing kids for a competitive and changing world with Greg Kaplan

Greg Kaplan

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Greg Kaplan, founder and CEO of the Kaplan Educational Group, and author of ‘The Journey: How to Prepare Kids for a Competitive and Changing World.’

Today, young people face an increasing medley of challenges as they pursue higher education – the rising cost of tuition, daunting student debt, and a talented and competitive applicant pool.

