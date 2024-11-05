© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Preparing kids for a competitive and changing world with Greg Kaplan

KUT 90.5
Published November 5, 2024 at 3:02 PM CST
Man wearing a blue dress shirt smiling at camera.
Lindsey Triebel, HEALTH COMMUNICATIONS, INC
Greg Kaplan is a college admissions strategist and author of ‘The Journey: How to Prepare Kids for a Competitive and Changing World.’

‘The Journey: How to Prepare Kids for a Competitive and Changing World.’
Greg Kaplan

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Greg Kaplan, founder and CEO of the Kaplan Educational Group, and author of ‘The Journey: How to Prepare Kids for a Competitive and Changing World.’

Today, young people face an increasing medley of challenges as they pursue higher education – the rising cost of tuition, daunting student debt, and a talented and competitive applicant pool.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
Related Content