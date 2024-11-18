© 2024 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

A conversation with documentary filmmakers King Hollis and Lindell Singleton

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 18, 2024 at 1:36 PM CST
Two black and white portraits side by side. Left to right are Lindell Singleton and King Hollis (left to right.)
Neil Foote
/
NABJ Hall of Fame
Lindell Singleton and King Hollis are the creators of a two-part documentary called Quakertown, USA.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with filmmaker Lindell Singleton and King Hollis, executive producer of Quakertown, USA.

Quakertown, USA, is a dramatic, two-part documentary series chronicling the forced removal and relocation of a thriving community of more than 400 African American residents in Denton, TX.

The story of Quakertown begins in 1875 when 27 families from the White Rock area of Dallas, TX moved two miles south of the Denton Square to a new settlement they called Freedman Town. Quakertown thrived as a self-sustaining community with its own businesses, schools, and social institutions.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
