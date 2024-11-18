A conversation with documentary filmmakers King Hollis and Lindell Singleton

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with filmmaker Lindell Singleton and King Hollis, executive producer of Quakertown, USA.

Quakertown, USA, is a dramatic, two-part documentary series chronicling the forced removal and relocation of a thriving community of more than 400 African American residents in Denton, TX.

The story of Quakertown begins in 1875 when 27 families from the White Rock area of Dallas, TX moved two miles south of the Denton Square to a new settlement they called Freedman Town. Quakertown thrived as a self-sustaining community with its own businesses, schools, and social institutions.