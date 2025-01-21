Turning Tragedy Into Triumph with Jeffery L. Williams

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jeffery L. Williams, Real Estate Broker, Creator of the Shoe and Fashion brand, Mentor, Model, and author of ‘My Feet Are Off The Ground: Turning Tragedy Into Triumph.’

At the age of 13 Williams was accidentally shot and paralyzed. But he has refused to let his disability hold him back. ‘My Feet Are Off The Ground,’ chronicles his journey. A road paved with pain, despair, uncertainty and rejection leading to acceptance, autonomy, forgiveness's and awakening.