In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

‘Containment’ with Professor Michelle Adams

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 4, 2025 at 12:36 PM CST
Michelle Adams is a law professor at the University of Michigan Law School and author of Containment: Detroit, the Supreme Court, and the Battle for Racial Justice in the North.
Michelle Adams is a law professor at the University of Michigan and the author of The Containment: Detroit, the Supreme Court, and the Battle for Racial Justice in the North.

The Containment tells the story of Detroit's struggle to integrate schools into its suburbs and the effects of de facto racial zoning, which continued even after the Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional.
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Michelle Adams, Law professor at the University of Michigan Law School, and author of ‘Containment: Detroit, the Supreme Court, and the Battle for Racial Justice in the North.’

2024, marked the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case. In it, the court unanimously held that separating children based on race in public schools was unconstitutional, and rejected the notion that segregated schools could be “separate but equal.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
