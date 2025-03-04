‘Containment’ with Professor Michelle Adams

The Containment tells the story of Detroit's struggle to integrate schools into its suburbs and the effects of de facto racial zoning, which continued even after the Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Michelle Adams, Law professor at the University of Michigan Law School, and author of ‘Containment: Detroit, the Supreme Court, and the Battle for Racial Justice in the North.’

2024, marked the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case. In it, the court unanimously held that separating children based on race in public schools was unconstitutional, and rejected the notion that segregated schools could be “separate but equal.