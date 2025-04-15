The making of the first Black quarterback with Dr. Louis Moore – Part I

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Louis Moore, professor of history at Grand Valley State University, historian, co-host of the Black Athlete Podcast, and author of ‘The Great Black Hope: Doug Williams, Vince Evans, and The Making of the Black Quarterback.’

In 1979, it was still a foreign concept that African American men could be the field generals, - two African American players changed that notion: the Chicago Bears’ Vince Evans, the fastest quarterback in the league, and Doug Williams, a man with the best arm in the game - who won a Super Bowl and played for several teams before becoming a coach.