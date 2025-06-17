© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Black Music Month with Dyana Williams

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 17, 2025 at 2:20 PM CDT
Dyana Williams is on the board of directors for the National Museum of African American Music and a co-creator and co-founder of Black Music Month.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dyana Williams, veteran radio and television personality, music journalists, celebrity coach, member of the board of directors – National Museum of African American Music and co-creator and co-founder of Black Music Month.

This June – we celebrated the 46th anniversary of African American Music Appreciation Month. First introduced on June 7, 1979, by President Jimmy Carter - when it was Black Music Month – President Barack Obama renamed the national observance as - African American Music Appreciation Month.
Tags
Life & Arts Dyana WilliamsJohn HansonIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content