Black Music Month with Dyana Williams

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dyana Williams, veteran radio and television personality, music journalists, celebrity coach, member of the board of directors – National Museum of African American Music and co-creator and co-founder of Black Music Month.

This June – we celebrated the 46th anniversary of African American Music Appreciation Month. First introduced on June 7, 1979, by President Jimmy Carter - when it was Black Music Month – President Barack Obama renamed the national observance as - African American Music Appreciation Month.