In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Remembering Earl G. Graves, Sr., Founder and Publisher of Black Enterprise Magazine

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 8, 2025 at 12:02 PM CDT
Earl G. Graves, Sr. founded Black Enterprise magazine which covered African American entrepreneurship.
Earl G. Graves, Sr. founded Black Enterprise magazine which covered African American entrepreneurship and provided its readers with financial literacy.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Earl G. Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise magazine. Graves died on April 6, 2020. He was 85.

Founded in 1970, Black Enterprise covered African American entrepreneurship and provided its readers with financial literacy, and career development.

In our November 2001 interview, Graves talked about working for the late Robert Kennedy, why he started Black Enterprise magazine, being an author, small businesses in America, and being chairman and CEO of Pepsi-Cola of Washington, D.C.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
