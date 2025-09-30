Texas Exes 2025 Distinguished Alumnus Award Recipient Fran Harris

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Fran Harris, former WNBA champion, gold medalist with USA Basketball, captain and leading scorer of the undefeated 1986 national championship team at UT/Austin, broadcaster, author, entrepreneur, and a recipient of the UT/Austin 2025 Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Each year, six alumni who have distinguished themselves professionally and through service to the University are honored with this prestigious award. As a former player and successful entrepreneur, Harris has been a winner on and off the court for more than three decades.

