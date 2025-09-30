© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Texas Exes 2025 Distinguished Alumnus Award Recipient Fran Harris

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 30, 2025 at 1:24 PM CDT
Fran Harris is a former WNBA champion, gold medalist with USA Basketball, captain and leading scorer of the undefeated 1986 national championship team at UT/Austin.
Fran Harris is a former captain and leading scorer of the undefeated 1986 national basketball championship team at UT Austin.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Fran Harris, former WNBA champion, gold medalist with USA Basketball, captain and leading scorer of the undefeated 1986 national championship team at UT/Austin, broadcaster, author, entrepreneur, and a recipient of the UT/Austin 2025 Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Each year, six alumni who have distinguished themselves professionally and through service to the University are honored with this prestigious award. As a former player and successful entrepreneur, Harris has been a winner on and off the court for more than three decades.

To connect with Fran, visit FranHarris.com Linkedin.com/in/franharris

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
