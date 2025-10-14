© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Dedication to Community with M. Quentin Williams

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 14, 2025 at 2:08 PM CDT
M. Quentin Williams is an attorney, author, international speaker, former FBI agent and former federal prosecutor.
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with M. Quentin Williams, founder and CEO of Dedication to Community, chairman and CEO of Williams Media and Marketing Group, LLC; attorney, author, international speaker, former FBI agent and former federal prosecutor; and former executive with the National Football League, and National Basketball Association.

It’s been said - it's not where you come from; it's where you're going that counts. After overcoming a childhood in poverty, and the influences of a ruff neighborhood, ‘Q’ attended Boston College on a full football scholarship where he also did well as a track & field athlete.

Founded in 2012 to address issues in the justice - economic, criminal, procedural and social arena, including improving economic mobility for the underserved, Dedication to Community (D2C) - has spent the better part of two decades offering educational and training tools for bridging communication between local communities and law enforcement
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
