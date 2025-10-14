Dedication to Community with M. Quentin Williams

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with M. Quentin Williams, founder and CEO of Dedication to Community, chairman and CEO of Williams Media and Marketing Group, LLC; attorney, author, international speaker, former FBI agent and former federal prosecutor; and former executive with the National Football League, and National Basketball Association.

It’s been said - it's not where you come from; it's where you're going that counts. After overcoming a childhood in poverty, and the influences of a ruff neighborhood, ‘Q’ attended Boston College on a full football scholarship where he also did well as a track & field athlete.

Founded in 2012 to address issues in the justice - economic, criminal, procedural and social arena, including improving economic mobility for the underserved, Dedication to Community (D2C) - has spent the better part of two decades offering educational and training tools for bridging communication between local communities and law enforcement

