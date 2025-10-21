Womanist Bioethics: Social Justice, Spirituality, and Black Women’s Health.’ With Professor Wylin D. Wilson

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Wylin D. Wilson, associate professor of Theological Ethics at Duke Divinity School, and author of ‘Womanist Bioethics: Social Justice, Spirituality, and Black Women’s Health.’

African Americans, and especially African American women, suffer and die from diseases at much higher rates than their white counterparts. Many of these health disparities are not attributed to behavioral differences or biology, but to the pervasive devaluation of African American bodies.

