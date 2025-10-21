In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.
Womanist Bioethics: Social Justice, Spirituality, and Black Women’s Health.’ With Professor Wylin D. Wilson
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Wylin D. Wilson, associate professor of Theological Ethics at Duke Divinity School, and author of ‘Womanist Bioethics: Social Justice, Spirituality, and Black Women’s Health.’
African Americans, and especially African American women, suffer and die from diseases at much higher rates than their white counterparts. Many of these health disparities are not attributed to behavioral differences or biology, but to the pervasive devaluation of African American bodies.