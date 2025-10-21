© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Womanist Bioethics: Social Justice, Spirituality, and Black Women’s Health.’ With Professor Wylin D. Wilson

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:43 PM CDT
Wylin Wilson is an associate professor of Theological Ethics at Duke Divinity School, and author of ‘Womanist Bioethics: Social Justice, Spirituality, and Black Women’s Health.
Leslie Todd
Wylin Wilson is the author of ‘Womanist Bioethics: Social Justice, Spirituality, and Black Women’s Health.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Wylin D. Wilson, associate professor of Theological Ethics at Duke Divinity School, and author of ‘Womanist Bioethics: Social Justice, Spirituality, and Black Women’s Health.’

African Americans, and especially African American women, suffer and die from diseases at much higher rates than their white counterparts. Many of these health disparities are not attributed to behavioral differences or biology, but to the pervasive devaluation of African American bodies.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
