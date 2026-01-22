From benefit concerts to an exhibit on lighthouse keepers: 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Sooooooo, the weather is not looking so hot. In fact, it's looking pretty cold. You may want to stay in this weekend.

If you find yourself under a pile of blankets on the couch, consider putting on KUTX for "Under the Covers." The station is playing covers of songs from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. You can check out a list of staff picks you're likely to hear here.

If you decide to venture out, here are four other suggestions.

Hi, How Are You Day, Paramount Theatre

Cost: Starting at $65, to support the Hi, How Are You Project*

Friday, 8 p.m. (doors at 7)

Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress Ave.

Nathaniel Rateliff headlines this benefit concert honoring musician and visual artist Daniel Johnston, who died in 2019. The eighth annual event promotes mental health awareness and encourages people to connect through honest conversations about how they're doing. Proceeds go toward mental wellness education.

* The less expensive seats are now sold out. An afterparty concert featuring Lamont Landers and Donovan Keith at the Continental Club is $26, with proceeds benefiting the Hi, How Are You Project. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Caroline Hale and Witches Exist will also perform at a benefit concert Thursday at 29th Street Ballroom. Get tickets for $20 here.

Tamir Kalifa

/ Courtesy photo Caitlyne Gonzales, who lost friends in the shooting at Robb Elementary, sings and dances to Taylor Swift at Jackie Cazares’ grave in Uvalde, Texas, on April 19, 2023. The image is one of several included in the "Witness" project.

'Witness,' The Long Center

Cost: $24-42

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Rollins Studio Theatre, 701 W. Riverside Dr.

Austin photojournalist Tamir Kalifa has documented tragedy over his career, including the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso and the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. But Kalifa, who has performed with the indie rock band Mother Falcon, also wrote music to tell the human stories behind those events. This multimedia performance marks the release of his album "Witness."

Listen to a conversation with Kalifa on Texas Standard.

FronteraFest, Short Fringe, Hyde Park Theatre

Cost: $26

Tuesdays-Saturdays through Feb. 14, 8-10 p.m.

Hyde Park Theatre, 511 West 43rd St.

Five acts get 25 minutes each to perform each night during this fest, with a "Best of the Week" show on Saturdays. Artists can do pretty much anything they want on stage — within reason. That unpredictability is key. Hyde Park Theatre artistic director Ken Webster says he considers the fest an "arts incubator."

Signaling Light, Women and Their Work

Cost: Free

Opening reception Friday, 6-8 p.m. Gallery hours:

Tuesdays–Fridays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturdays, 12–6 p.m. Through March 12.

Women and Their Work,1311 E. Cesar Chavez St.

View San Marcos-based artist Jessica Mallios' solo exhibit looking at female lighthouse keepers in the U.S. "Signaling Light" includes photos, drawings and video filmed over five years at sites around the country.