© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Senate Vote Delayed On PIPA, Its Anti-Piracy Bill

By Mark Memmott
Published January 20, 2012 at 8:55 AM CST

Saying that "recent events" have raised questions, but that "there is no reason that the legitimate issues raised by many about this bill cannot be resolved," Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has announced that there won't be a vote in his chamber next Tuesday on the Protect IP Act (PIPA).

That's the Senate's version of controversial legislation that supporters say would cut down on Internet piracy — but that opponents say would amount to censorship.

Wednesday, as we and many others wrote, Wikipedia and some other Web giants who oppose such legislation focused attention on it by "going black." And as NPR's David Welna reported, Wikipedia and the sites urged people "to complain to their lawmakers about the proposed anti-piracy legislation" and got a big response. "Heavy traffic caused more than half the official websites of senators to crash" on Wednesday, David found.

He also pointed out that "nearly half the Senate bill's 40 sponsors are Republicans, but many of them have withdrawn their support in the past few days." So, David said, if the legislation was to get through the Senate, it might first have to be altered.

Reid's decision now gives some time for such alterations. He gave no specific time for a vote, but said he's confident a compromise can be reached "in the coming weeks."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

PoliticsStop Online Piracy ActSOPAPIPA
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott