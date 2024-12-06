Amid mounting pressure, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan bows out of leadership reelection bid

The Texas House of Representatives will be getting a new speaker for the 2025 legislative session. This comes after House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, withdrew from the speaker’s race Friday, a day before his GOP caucus planned to vote on who they would back for the position when they reconvene in January.

In a statement, Phelan said stepping aside will “create the best opportunity for our members to rally around a new candidate.”

Phelan’s decision comes amid efforts to oust him led by some of the more hardliners within the Republican Party of Texas and the Texas House GOP. There had been growing discontent with Phelan due to his willingness to appoint Democrats to important committee chair positions. That only grew after he moved forward with the 2023 impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“I am profoundly grateful to those who have supported me throughout my speakership—principled conservatives who have shown steadfast resolve and courage in the face of immense intimidation from outsiders wishing to influence our chamber and its processes,” Phelan said in his Friday morning statement. “Though the battle for my speakership is over, the war for the integrity of this chamber wages on—and we will win.”

It’s not certain who will replace Phelan but heading into the Saturday caucus meeting many expected Republicans would rally behind Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield.

The speaker role is one of the state’s most powerful political positions. Who holds the gavel determines much of how the Texas House is run.

“The power of the speaker is one of essentially agenda control,” said Alison Craig, an assistant professor at the University of Texas who focuses on American politics.