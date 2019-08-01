Austin ISD Says It Needs More Time To Announce School Closure Plan

  • Austin ISD Superintendent Paul Cruz
    Austin ISD Superintendent Paul Cruz told the school community in a letter that the district needs more time to present trustees possible scenarios for school closures.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Independent School District will not publicly announce which schools it is considering for closures until Sept. 6.

The board of trustees had been planning to review possible options at its August meeting. Now it will discuss scenarios at its Sept. 9 work session.

In a letter to AISD community members, Superintendent Paul Cruz wrote: 

"Austin ISD has received an incredible amount of feedback from the community throughout the School Changes Process, and we’re excited about the innovative ideas and solutions that are being shared. With so much information to synthesize, district leaders need a little more time to thoughtfully prepare scenarios before presenting them to trustees."

Once the board discusses the options, parents and community members will have two months to provide feedback. Final scenarios will be presented to the board at its Nov. 18 meeting and trustees will vote then on which schools to close. 

The district announced it February it needed to close and consolidate schools as the district's enrollment continues to drop. Over the last 10 years, thousands of students have left AISD for charter schools and districts in surrounding towns. The district says it's too expensive to maintain a school that is underenrolled.

AISD officials have said throughout this process that if they close schools and save money on overhead, they will be able to reinvest in programs parents want, like dual language, STEM and college-level classes. 

Tags: 
Austin ISD

Related Content

Confused About Austin ISD's Decision To Close Schools? You're Not Alone.

By Jun 27, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Independent School District is in the middle of a process to decide which schools to close and consolidate in the city. It announced in February the closures needed to happen to help the district’s financial situation; later that month, the board approved the move

Austin ISD Board Approves Process To Close Some Schools By August 2020

By & Feb 25, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Independent School District’s board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to move forward with a plan for closing and consolidating schools.

Austin ISD School Board Approves Raises For Teachers, Hiring Of New Equity Officer

By Jun 17, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve a $1.6 billion budget, which includes across-the-board raises for school employees.

The board also voted to hire Stephanie Hawley as AISD's first chief equity officer and in favor of a new dress code.

Noting 'Good Work' Of School Staff, Austin ISD Superintendent Proposes Across-The-Board Pay Raises

By Jun 13, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Independent School District wants to give 7% raises to teachers with five or more years of experience and a 6% raise to all other staff, Superintendent Paul Cruz announced Thursday. Staff includes cafeteria workers and bus drivers, in addition to principals and administrative workers.

AISD's Plan To Close Schools Prompts Discussion On Boosting Equity In Austin Public Schools

By May 21, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez

The Austin School Board approved its guidelines for closing and consolidating schools last night, but much of the discussion ahead of the vote just before midnight centered on increasing equity in Austin public schools.