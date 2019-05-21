Austin ISD Teachers And Staff Demand Higher Raises As School Board Considers New Budget

By 17 minutes ago
  • Roscoe McCormick holds signs during in support of increasing teacher, faculty and staff salaries at an AISD Board meeting last night.
    Roscoe McCormick holds signs during in support of increasing teacher, faculty and staff salaries at an AISD Board meeting last night.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

More than 100 Austin ISD teachers and staff rallied before Monday’s school board meeting, demanding a 10 percent raise as the board prepares to pass its budget next month.

The district has said it's only able to give a one percent raise to teachers – and no raises to support staff like bus drivers, cafeteria workers and administrative staff.

The average salary for an Austin ISD teacher is about $51,000, so a one percent raise would boost teacher salaries by around $500 a year.

Kent Coupe, a social studies teacher at Lanier High School, told the board during public comment that incremental pay raises make the district a hard place to work.

“AISD teachers do not get burned out, AISD teachers get pushed out,” he said. “The board pushes hundreds of highly qualified, highly educated, highly trained, caring teachers out of the classroom with the district’s stagnant and uncompetitive pay.”

Other teachers said they currently can’t afford to live near the schools they work at and can’t cover basic expenses.

Teresa Razo
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

“I’m pulling money out of my savings every month to get by, which isn’t sustainable, while my colleagues are driving for rideshares or putting off medical treatment,” said Maplewood kindergarten teacher Traci Dunlap. She went on to say custodians and bus drivers struggle even more to support their families on a lower salary.

Teresa Razo, a bilingual teacher at McBee Elementary School, said her pay is so low she's had to take a second job.

“I’m a Lyft driver,” she told the board. “I clocked in 40 hours last week. Every day, I have to clock in from 5 o'clock to 10 o'clock.”

The group asked board members why they couldn't offer better raises, as the Texas Legislature prepares to retool the state's school finance system, which could give districts more to invest in salary boosts. AISD sends millions in property tax revenue to the state under the current system, known as recapture. The plan lawmakers are deliberating could allow AISD to hold on to more of that tax revenue.

Still, lawmakers haven't finalized its school finance plan, and Austin ISD argues it can't spend money it doesn’t yet have.

State lawmakers are also considering raising salaries in their school finance plan, though the Texas House and Senate haven't yet agreed on how much or whether that raise would apply solely to teachers and librarians or all school employees.

Increasing teacher pay is one of the goals of the district’s school consolidation process. That plan, which will be finalized in October, would close or consolidate schools to save district money on maintenance and other costs associated with underutilized properties. With less money going to overhead, AISD says it could afford to pay staff higher salaries.

The board will approve next year’s budget at its June meeting.

Tags: 
Austin ISD
School Finance

Related Content

AISD's Plan To Close Schools Prompts Discussion On Boosting Equity In Austin Public Schools

By 1 hour ago
Gabriel C. Pérez

The Austin School Board approved its guidelines for closing and consolidating schools last night, but much of the discussion ahead of the vote just before midnight centered on increasing equity in Austin public schools.

Here's Where We Are In Austin ISD's School Consolidation Process

By May 17, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Come Monday, the Austin Independent School District will be one step closer to closing or consolidating schools. Facing declining enrollment, a budget shortfall and aging schools, the district says the move will help it avoid bankruptcy and better utilize its property.

Still, it's a move that will require some tough decisions. So, Monday night, the school board will approve its rubric to decide which schools will stay open. So how did the district get to this point?

Here Are The Regions Austin ISD Is Using In Its Plan To Close Schools

By Apr 29, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin ISD announced in February its plan to close and consolidate schools, and now it has a clear plan for how to choose which ones.

When It Comes To The Achievement Gap In Austin’s Schools, There’s More To Say.

By Apr 12, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez

Last week, we published a story called Held Back, a look at the achievement gap in Austin ISD and how we educate students, especially those of color or from low-income homes.

It's an important issue to many in Austin, and we heard from a lot of readers and listeners who wanted to continue the conversation on ideas brought up in the story – and some that weren’t.