Austin Speeds Up Timeline For Adopting Changes To Drainage Rules

By 41 seconds ago
  • A federal study released last year found a 30 percent increase in the amount of rain that can fall in a 24-hour period in Austin.
    A federal study released last year found a 30 percent increase in the amount of rain that can fall in a 24-hour period in Austin.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

The City of Austin is expected to consider changes to the land development code and drainage rules by the end of the year, speeding up its timeline to mitigate increased flood risk in the area.  

“The sooner these regulations get put into effect, the more we’re protecting the public from flood hazards that we have known to occur,” Kevin Shunk, the city's floodplain administrator, said.

Last year, a federal study of historic rainfall data, known as Atlas 14, found a 30 percent increase in the amount of rain that can fall in a 24-hour period in the Austin area. 

The city's Watershed Protection Department has recommended adopting interim changes to the land development code to prevent further development in areas designated at greater flood risk. It proposes redefining 100-year floodplains as 25-year floodplains, and 500-year floodplains as 100-year floodplains.

The department proposed incentivizing residential development to make structures more flood-resistant, extending a Colorado River building exception to Lake Austin and parts of Lake Travis, and requiring the lowest floor of buildings in the 100-year floodplain to be at least 2 feet off the ground. 

The city will also be revising rainfall values used to build different types of drainage infrastructure, like storm pipes. 

“We have a new understanding of flood risk and there’s a lot more buildings, a lot more roadways and a lot more drainage systems that don’t have the capacity to drain the amount of water that we’re expecting now,” Shunk said.

City staff sped up the process of revising drainage rules; they'll now be adopted within three months after the interim redefinition of the floodplains.

The Watershed Protection Department is re-studying and re-mapping floodplains with the updated data from Atlas 14. Studies are expected to take at least two years and will be used to make new flood insurance maps.

The department said over the past year it has mailed about 24,000 postcards to residents in the redefined floodplain areas and held more than 80 public meetings.

The Austin City Council is expected to consider proposed changes to the land use code in October and adopt new drainage rules in December.

Tags: 
Flooding
Watershed Protection Department

Related Content

When '1-In-100-Year' Floods Happen Often, What Should You Call Them?

By May 8, 2019

The Mississippi River is rising again as torrential rain falls across much of the Midwest. It's the latest in a series of storms that have flooded major cities and small communities along the length of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers on and off for more than a month.

'We All Owe Al Gore An Apology': More People See Climate Change In Record Flooding

By Jun 8, 2019

Angel Portillo doesn't think about climate change much. It's not that he doesn't care. He just has other things to worry about. Climate change seems so far away, so big.

Lately though, Portillo says he has been thinking about it more often.

Standing on the banks of a swollen and surging Arkansas River, just upriver from a cluster of flooded businesses and homes, it's easy to see why.

"Stuff like this," he says, nodding at the frothy brown waters, "all of the tornadoes that have been happening — it just doesn't seem like a coincidence, you know?"

As Flood Risk Increases, Austin Will Revisit Its Floodplain Building Rules

By Oct 15, 2018
A flood camera helps monitor conditions along the Colorado River in River Hills.
Eddie Gaspar for KUT

After a new study showed thousands of additional homes were at risk of flooding in Austin, the city is preparing to revamp rules on building within a floodplain.

The study, known as Atlas 14, revised the city's understanding of historical rainfall data, adding 3,000 properties to the city's 100-year floodplain – which impacts everything from what people pay for insurance to how they can build homes.

A Massive Change In Austin's Flood Map Says Thousands More Homes Are At High Risk

By Sep 21, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Around 3,000 more Austin properties will find themselves in high-risk floodplains thanks to a new National Weather Service study called Atlas 14. Those new flood designations could impact everything from what you pay for insurance to how you build your home.

Austin Spent Millions Taking Them Out Of The Floodplain. A New Map Puts Them Back In.

By Sep 26, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A massive update to Austin’s floodplain map shows about 3,000 properties are at higher risk of flooding than previously thought. 