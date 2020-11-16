Watershed Protection Department

-
Austin City Council has approved spending up to $4 million over the next five years on a liquid compound to remove zebra mussels from water intake…
-
The Austin City Council wants to get the word out that it’s illegal to dump scooters in bodies of water around town. In a resolution passed Thursday,…
-
The City of Austin is expected to consider changes to the land development code and drainage rules by the end of the year, speeding up its timeline to…
-
After a new study showed thousands of additional homes were at risk of flooding in Austin, the city is preparing to revamp rules on building within a…