Austin's South First Street Bridge Reopens After Police Standoff Ends

    The South First Street bridge in downtown Austin is closed in both directions as more than a dozen law enforcement units respond to a situation.
A standoff between law enforcement officers and someone in a vehicle on the South First Street bridge in downtown Austin has ended.

Officers had closed the bridge and nearby Cesar Chavez Street, and the City of Austin was asking people to stay away from the area during the standoff.

A Facebook Live from a nearby apartment building shows the situation on the bridge began around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Around 11:50 a.m., armored police vehicles surrounded the person's vehicle. A few minutes later, the video shows a woman getting out of the vehicle she was in and being detained by police.

In a 2 p.m. tweet, the Austin Transportation Department said all lanes were open. The Austin American-Statesman reported the incident began as a police chase with DPS.

