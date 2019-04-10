Bastrop's Land-Use Revisions Aim To Cater To New Development, While Maintaining 'Authenticity'

By 2 minutes ago
  • Bastrop is updating its land-development rules.
    Bastrop is updating its land-development rules.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Bastrop residents and city staff got their first look at ideas to help mitigate the city's flooding problems at the Transportation and Drainage Rodeo on Tuesday.

The community event was part of the process to update land-use regulations after concerns that ramped-up development is impacting the drainage system in the growing city of almost 9,000 people. Bastrop has had three major floods in recent years, resulting in substantial damages and repair costs.

Matt Lewis with Simplecity Design, a nonprofit helping Bastrop with the revamp, said developers want to take the city's existing grid-like buildout and expand it.

"The fact that the buildings have been in the same configuration for 187 years says that they worked," he said. "We're re-extracting that character and reintroducing it back to the city" to make it more walkable, while also allowing cars to be prevalent.

Proposed changes to the city's thoroughfare involve revised street classifications and intersections, as well as connecting more trails and streets.

The city also wants to rework its drainage regulations, which the managing director of public works said have been "reworked and bounced around" over the past 20 years.

Problems are often discovered along the way, Trey Job said, "and we want prevent that from happening up front," saving owners time and money.

Ishmael Harris, a City Council member and fifth-generation Bastrop resident, said he feels like the city is on the right track and that the drafts cater to incoming businesses and residents, while maintaining the city's authenticity.

"There's still some restrictions, but [city staff] are giving residents the choice to build how they want and not conform to one style," he said.

Design staff said councilmembers can expect to see a first draft of recommended land-use changes May 24.

Tags: 
Bastrop
Development
Flooding

Related Content

Bastrop Extends Its Moratorium On Development For 6 More Months

By Nov 16, 2018

The Bastrop City Council voted last night to extend a moratorium on development through May 21, 2019. City leaders voted to put a 90-day pause on new development in August, with some exceptions. Last night’s vote means the development moratorium could span at least eight months in total.

Citing Flooding Concerns, Bastrop Temporarily Stops New Development

By Aug 23, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Development in Bastrop has been temporarily put on hold.

The Bastrop City Council voted unanimously last week to put a 90-day moratorium on development permits. The city wants to use this time to update its land-development rules to try to prevent flooding, an effort it’s calling Building Bastrop. The council also approved an emergency ordinance related to drainage.