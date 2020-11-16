-
Bastrop residents and city staff got their first look at ideas to help mitigate the city's flooding problems at the Transportation and Drainage Rodeo on…
-
From Texas Standard:Frank Vickers of Bastrop was on the couch watching “Jeopardy!” when there was a knock on the door. Before he could get up, a Bastrop…
-
The Bastrop City Council voted last night to extend a moratorium on development through May 21, 2019. City leaders voted to put a 90-day pause on new…
-
Development in Bastrop has been temporarily put on hold.The Bastrop City Council voted unanimously last week to put a 90-day moratorium on development…
-
UPDATE 8:17 a.m., Aug. 21: The Texas A&M Fire Service reports the fire is now 95 percent contained.UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: The fire is now 90 percent contained,…
-
For years, Central Texas has seen ripples of population growth with Austin at the center.“Without question, you essentially see this concentric movement…
-
Tucked into the semi-wilderness a few miles north of this Central Texas town, within spitting distance of a federal prison, Nahja, a 25-year old…
-
Hundreds are displaced in Bastrop County after flooding that began in Travis and Hays counties on Friday. The emergency is a reminder that floods don’t…
-
From Texas Standard: Residents of Bastrop County are battling flames again in the second crop of wildfires in the past five years.So far, more than 4,200…
-
UPDATE 11:30 pm: According to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, Harmon Road evacuations have begun on a voluntary basis only at this time.UPDATE 11 pm:…