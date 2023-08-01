© 2023 KUT Public Media

Energy & Environment

Wildfire near Bastrop State Park forces evacuations

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT
Billowing black smoke next to Highway 71 in Bastrop County
Courtesy
/
John O'Connell
Smoke billows from the Powder Keg Pine wildfire on the south side of Bastrop State Park.

A wildfire on the south side of Bastrop State Park is forcing the evacuation of nearby homes and businesses, the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet that multiple agencies are responding to the fire Tuesday along westbound State Highway 71 near Harmon Road — around four miles east of downtown Bastrop. Current evacuations include a stretch from Harmon Road to Pine Hill Loop.

The Texas A&M Forest Service website shows the wildfire, named the Powder Keg Pine fire, is about 30 acres and 10% contained as of 3:15 p.m.

Austin Fire Department says it is sending multiple units to help fight the fire, alongside Travis County emergency service districts.

Video posted to Twitter shows black smoke billowing next to Parabellum Research, a small arms manufacturer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

