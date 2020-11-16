-
From Texas Standard:Nearly 10 years ago, destructive wildfires forced mass evacuations and destroyed thousands of homes near Austin. Today, the city’s…
-
A new report from a California-based market research firm finds that Austin ranks fifth in a list of cities facing the highest reconstruction costs due to…
-
From Texas Standard:Despite a relatively wet May and June, it's gotten so dry in Texas ever since that more than 100 of the state's 254 counties are under…
-
From Texas Standard:Last month, the Lubbock Avalanche Journal reported that though wildfire season typically begins in March, West Texas is seeing…
-
A week after firefighters from across Texas were deployed to fight devastating wildfires in California, Austin Fire Department crews learned Monday they…
-
A wildfire has burned about 557 acres in Burnet County. As of Wednesday, the Park Road Fire is 90 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest…
-
UPDATE 11:30 pm: According to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, Harmon Road evacuations have begun on a voluntary basis only at this time.UPDATE 11 pm:…
-
Today marks two years since the start of the Labor Day wildfires – the worst in Texas history.The fires in Bastrop, Pflugerville, Spicewood and Steiner…
-
Update: Bastrop County officials say the STAR Flight helicopter is being brought back out to help extinguish some flare ups in the area. Earlier this…
-
Scientists say Texas could have a bigger wildfire problem this year as drought conditions persist.Hotter temperatures and drier conditions are lengthening…