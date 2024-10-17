Austin and Travis County issue disaster declaration as dry conditions increase wildfire risks

Austin and Travis County are issuing a disaster declaration in preparation for severe risk of wildfires as dry conditions elevate fire weather conditions.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Mayor Kirk Watson each signed a declaration on Thursday. Those came just three days after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 143 counties, including Travis County. Hays and Williamson Counties are also included.

Watson said signing the declarations is preemptive. It allows the city and county to put resources into place to respond quickly should a fire start.

“It means we can do things like prepositioning resources in high-stakes areas, which is already happening,” Watson said. “And increasing staffing on shifts so we are ready [to respond] 24/7.”

The disaster declaration also fast tracks the reimbursement process from federal and state government agencies.

Austin has gone more than 40 days without measurable rainfall, which is a hundredth of inch or more. Meteorologist Matthew Brady told KUT the last time Austin's main weather station — Camp Mabry — saw measurable rainfall was on Sept. 5.

Unfortunately, there is no rain in the forecast. That is abnormal for this time of year, said Brady, who works for the National Weather Service. He said September and October are normally the wettest months in Austin, but storm systems moving too far north are contributing to the lack of rain. Over the next few months temperatures are expected to be warmer and dryer than normal as well.

“Between the dry conditions and windy days, we are in a precarious situation, and we need everyone’s help in order to keep everyone safe,” Watson said.

Austin will play host to several events this weekend including an F1 race and a UT Austin football game, increasing the number of people expected to be in the city. Several other events are lined up for the coming months. Local officials said having a plan in place helps keep everyone safe.

Travis County is currently under a burn ban prohibiting outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of the county. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has also issued a burn restriction, which prohibits the building of fires and grilling in all City of Austin parks, greenbelts and preserves.

But there is more the community can do to prevent a fire. Local officials shared the list below.



Don’t throw cigarettes butts out the window

Towing trailers should avoid dragging chains and ensure they are properly secured

Do not park or drive on dry, tall grass

Take precautions when cooking outdoors

Wielding, cutting and grinding is allowed but can be dangerous in dry conditions.

Use of ATVs and UTVs are expected to increase as hunting season begins in a few weeks. Fire officials said they should be used with extreme caution and warned against idling.

At home, residents can also lower risks of wildfires by clearing their gutters of leaves or other debris, trimming tree limbs away from homes and wires, and removing other flammable items, including furniture, from outdoor areas.

“Most wildfires are preventable,” Brown said. “When fire danger is high any little spark can start a fire and be a real disaster.”

Austin Fire Chief Joel Baker said embers can travel up to 1.5 miles potentially impacting properties well away from the flames.

“The Austin Fire Department is doing its part to increase fire personnel staffing in high risk areas and mobilizing resources for immediate deployment should they be needed,” Baker said. “That is only one piece of the puzzle. Our community has the power to prevent fires.”

He said that includes staying informed and being prepared. Residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts about conditions and other critical information. He also said families should make a plan for evacuation.

To learn more about wildfire preparedness visit ReadyCentralTexas.org.