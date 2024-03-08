Travis County to declare local disaster ahead of April 8 total solar eclipse

Travis County is set to declare a local disaster later Friday ahead of the April 8 total solar eclipse.

The eclipse is expected to bring a large influx of people to the area, putting a major strain on roads, emergency services and other needs.

We are officially one month away from the solar eclipse! Hundreds of thousands now have their eyes on Central Texas, and our population is expected to increase dramatically for this historic event. Now is the time to plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/xeEdz3xL0t — Travis County Sheriff's Office (@TravisCoSheriff) March 8, 2024

The declaration allows Travis County Judge Andy Brown to control and coordinate traffic and other needs during the event. It also requires business and property owners planning to host events with more than 50 attendees to register with the county to ensure proper life safety and critical infrastructure is in place.

Travis County and the Texas Hill Country are expected to be in the path of totality, which will result in several minutes of total darkness, depending on the location.

The county is particularly concerned about parks in the western portion of the county, like Hamilton Pool Preserve, and the strain the event could put on the road in and out of the area.

Bell County, which encompasses Killeen and Belton just north of Austin, declared a local disaster last month in preparation for the eclipse. Several local school districts, including Del Valle, and Hays, have also decided to close for the day.

Brown is expected to sign the declaration later Friday morning. Travis County commissioners will vote on it at 2 p.m.