-
Lee esta historia en español. State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, has dropped out of the runoff with former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt for the…
-
Six candidates are contending for the office held for the last 13 years by state Sen. Kirk Watson. The longtime senator and former mayor of Austin moved…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Election Day for the primary runoff elections is Tuesday, July 14. Gov. Greg Abbott delayed the elections because of the…
-
Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt resigned from her position Tuesday ahead of a run for the open seat in the Democrat-leaning Texas Senate District…
-
State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, an Austin Democrat, announced Saturday that he is running for Texas Senate District 14.“I am proud to announce that I am…
-
State Sen. Kirk Watson, who has represented Austin in the Texas Senate since 2007, announced he's resigning this spring to become the founding dean of the…
-
From Texas Standard:Former Olympic gold medalist and transgender activist, Caitlyn Jenner, is flirting with the idea of running for the U.S. Senate. So is…
-
Texas senators have long honored a tradition known as the two-thirds rule, which means two-thirds of the chamber’s 31 members – or 21 of them – have to…
-
Texas lawmakers are looking to take away the incentive for a driver leaving the scene of a crash when that driver is intoxicated.Under current Texas Law,…
-
The recent case of a former legislative staffer who was accused of the hit-and-run death of a 30-year-old Austin woman drew widespread attention,…