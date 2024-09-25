Watch live: Austin's mayoral candidates discuss housing, transit and the future of the city

Five people are running to become Austin's next mayor. Before you head to the polls this fall to cast your vote, you can hear directly from the candidates on their vision for the city.

The LBJ Urban Lab at UT Austin and Austin PBS are holding a mayoral forum from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Austin PBS headquarters. You can watch the discussion live in the video player below.

The forum will be moderated by KUT News' City Hall reporter Luz Moreno-Lozano, Austin PBS news and public affairs director Ed Bryson, Univision reporter Francheska Castillo and Kylee Howard, an editor with UT's student newspaper, The Daily Texan.

Want to read up on the candidates? Here is KUT News' past coverage:

