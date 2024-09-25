© 2024 KUT Public Media

Watch live: Austin's mayoral candidates discuss housing, transit and the future of the city

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published September 25, 2024 at 5:44 AM CDT
A collage of all five mayoral candidates' portraits edited together.
Collage by Deborah Cannon
/
KUT News
The five candidates for mayor are Doug Greco (top left), Jeffery Bowen (bottom left), Kirk Watson (center), Kathie Tovo (center right) and Carmen Llanes Pulido.

Five people are running to become Austin's next mayor. Before you head to the polls this fall to cast your vote, you can hear directly from the candidates on their vision for the city.

The LBJ Urban Lab at UT Austin and Austin PBS are holding a mayoral forum from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Austin PBS headquarters. You can watch the discussion live in the video player below.

The forum will be moderated by KUT News' City Hall reporter Luz Moreno-Lozano, Austin PBS news and public affairs director Ed Bryson, Univision reporter Francheska Castillo and Kylee Howard, an editor with UT's student newspaper, The Daily Texan.

Want to read up on the candidates? Here is KUT News' past coverage:
Austin KUT2024 ElectionsAustin MayorKirk WatsonKathie Tovo
