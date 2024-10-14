The full moon on Thursday is a supermoon. Come swim with us at Barton Springs to celebrate, Oct. 17.

Here at KUT, we love a lot of things. A couple of them include spooky season and swimmings holes. We have a feeling some of you might also have an affinity for these, too. With that in mind, we want to invite you to come on a Field Trip to Barton Springs as part of our Field Guide to Austin.

Join us as we talking swimming holes in Austin and then go for a full moon swim Barton Springs. We’re going to get started with a chat at our sponsor Rivian’s clubhouse on South Congress before heading over for a night time dip. Whether you’ve been to Barton countless times or this is your first full moon swimming experience, we want to see you there.

KUT reporters Maya Fawaz and Audrey McGlinchy will lead a chat about the swimming holes in the Austin area, where that deceptively cold water comes from and this full moon-only event. Everyone is welcome — even lycanthropes.

Please RSVP on the event page to give us an idea of how many people to expect.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17

Where: We’ll start at Rivian Austin — 208 S. Congress Avenue and then head to Barton Springs

What to bring: Yourself, swimming attire, a towel and $5 if you want to join in on the swim